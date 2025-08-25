Raja Jackson to be arrested? LAPD investigates brutal attack on Syko Stu as outrage grows

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into Raja Jackson after video surfaced showing him violently attacking professional wrestler Stewart Smith, known in the ring as Syko Stu, during a live wrestling event on Saturday night. Raja Jackson attacked Syko Stu.(Facebook/ Quinton "Rampage" Jackson)

The incident occurred at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, where Smith was left unconscious in the ring following the assault. Videos show Jackson striking Syko Stu in the face multiple times, leaving him visibly bloodied before referees intervened and pulled him away.

Incident under police investigation

LAPD confirmed to TMZ that officers responded to the event and took a police report. The case is now under active investigation. While social media users are calling for Jackson’s immediate arrest, police have not commented on whether any charges will be filed.

Rampage Jackson issues statement

Raja Jackson is the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a statement addressing the incident and sharing an update on Syko Stu's condition.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” he wrote on X.

He added, “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring, I thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”

Rampage concluded his statement, saying, “As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."

KnokX Pro condemns the attack

The KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy released a statement Sunday morning, strongly condemning the attack and apologizing to fans and attendees.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his wellbeing. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans,” the statement said.