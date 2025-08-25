Deion Sanders' 'prayer' for his kids as Shilo is waived by Tampa Bay, 'Please cover…'

Times are clearly not good for the Sanders family. Just a day after Shilo Sanders was ejected from the game against Bills and Shedeur Sanders took five sacks against the Rams, Coach Prime faces another setback. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.(AP)

On Sunday, a day after appearing in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Buffalo Bills and getting ejected for punching Bills backup TE Zach Davidson, Coach Prime's second son was waived by the Buccaneers. The shocking news comes just months after he was taken in by Tampa as an undrafted free agent.

As the news of Shilo's waiver broke, Deion Sanders shared a prayer for his kids, along with a post for his customized sneakers made by Nike. Guised as the caption of a sponsored post, Coach Prime seemed to hint at the tough times his youngest sons, Shilo and Shedeur, are facing.

"Thank u Lord for Sustaining me thru it all. Please cover my Kids and the multitudes that need & desire u Lord. 'It Was Never Me THEREFORE it MUST’VE BEEN THE MONEY!' Deion Sanders wrote.

Shilo Sanders' Tumultuous Times With Bucks

It has clearly been a tumultuous few weeks for the former Bucks rookie safety. After going undrafted, the rookie safety was taken in the Bucks and got his first start for the team in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason. After the game, he gifted his NFL debut jersey to his mother, Pilar Sanders. She made an elaborate post about the special moment.

Also read: Shedeur Sanders' brother Deion Jr. makes another strange post after Browns game; Will he file lawsuit against NFL?

Shilo had revealed that he tried to gift the jersey to his father, but Coach Prime had refused it. “He didn’t want it,” Shilo Sanders said.

“Cause, you know, he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more…," Shilo said. "I’m gonna give it to my mom though. Shout out to my mom for coming. She went all the way to North Carolina for Shedeur’s game, and then went to my game. So, you have my jersey.”