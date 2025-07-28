Deion Sanders’ family: All on ex-wives Pilar, Carolyn Chambers and 5 children

Deion Sanders is stepping away from his role as Colorado's head football coach, bringing an emotional close to a chapter that reignited the Buffaloes' presence on the national stage, per BCSNN. Known for his electric charisma and unapologetic style, Coach Prime Time turned the program into must-watch football. Deion Sanders with his kids(Instagram/deionsanders)

But beyond the sidelines, Sanders has been fighting a far more personal battle: his health. Years of complications, including blood clots and a partial toe amputation, have quietly taken their toll. Now, with his sons Shilo and Shedeur heading to the NFL, Sanders seems ready to focus on recovery. Fans can expect more clarity during his press conference on Monday, July 28.

All about Deion Sanders' family

Deion Sanders’ personal life has seen its share of highs and turbulence. He was first married to Carolyn Chambers, with whom he shares two children, namely Deion Jr and Deiondra.

His second marriage to Pilar Sanders brought three more children into his life: Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi. However, their relationship ended in a highly public divorce in 2013.

According to multiple media reports, Pilar had challenged the validity of their prenuptial agreement and accused Deion of misconduct. Despite her legal efforts, the court upheld the prenup.

Today, Pilar, who has acted in films like Streets of Blood and The Mod Squad, is involved in her children’s lives and continues to co-parent them with Sanders.

Where are Deion Sanders’ kids now?

Deion Sanders’ five children may have grown up in the spotlight, but each has stepped out of their legendary father’s shadow in unique ways. According to People, Deiondra, the eldest, has gone from reality TV to a solid career in sports communications, heading PR at Sc3 Sports.

Her brother Deion Jr shifted gears after football, diving into music and launching his own brand, Well Off. Meanwhile, Shilo embraced the HBCU spirit, excelled on the field, and has also signed with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shedeur, once a high school star, lit up HBCU football and, despite top-pick predictions, was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2025. The youngest, Shelomi, made her college basketball debut at Jackson State with a bang, and dad Deion has not stopped bragging (or hovering) since.

All eyes are now on Deion Sanders’ press conference, where he is expected to address the swirling retirement rumors, and whether his decision is tied to ongoing health concerns.

FAQs:

How many children does Deion Sanders have?

He has five children: Deiondra, Deion Jr, Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi.

Who were Deion Sanders' ex-wives?

He was married to Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Sanders.

What careers do his kids have now?

Each of Sanders' children is pursuing a different career path.