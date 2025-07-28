Colorado head coach and Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is going to address the public in a press conference on Monday, July 18, and is expected to provide some clarity on his health. While no one knows what Sanders is going to reveal, netizens have speculated that he may be stepping down for health-related reasons. Deion Sanders stepping down amid health struggles? Colorado's 'Prime Time' faces questions ahead of press conference (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“He’s stepping down for medical reasons is my guess,” one user wrote on Reddit. “It's not a good sign when the medical team is involved in the conference,” another said. “Hope it's not serious, whatever it is. He's brought a lot of excitement to Colorado, I'd hate to see him have to step down for medical reasons,” one user wrote, while another said, “I hope he’s not stepping down. I might be in the minority, but I love Coach Prime. Brings so much excitement to a program that was down bad. Either he lost and I laughed at him. Or he lost and I laughed at his haters.”

“The last photo of him with the bucs coach he looked noticeably thinner. Hope all is ok for Prime,” wrote one user. Another said, “Tf this seems out of nowhere? Hope it’s nothing terrible and it’s a quick recovery for him.”

Deion Sanders’ press conference

Sanders is expected to appear for the press conference alongside his medical team. This comes after days of speculations about his health. In a video posted July 20 by Deion Jr., Sanders said he was still "going through something" and has yet to completely recover,

Due to his unspecified health issues, Sanders’ participation has been limited over the spring and summer. However, he said earlier this month at Big 12 Media Days that he is back to getting to work on the upcoming season.

"I'm already back," Sanders said at the time. "I'm here today. I'm handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven't even met yet. I'm so excited about that."