Deion Sanders admits to making a will as health concerns mount: 'I had to...'

Deion Sanders, the iconic NFL legend turned Colorado Buffaloes head coach, recently gave a rare glimpse into his personal health struggles. Coach Prime opened up about the emotional and physical toll of his ongoing health battles. In his recent revelations, Sanders admitted that he had to face his own mortality and take the difficult step of preparing a will. Deion Sanders has faced significant health challenges, including foot amputations due to blood clots. (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Deion Sanders reveals his struggle behind making his will

In a video shared on Well Off Media, which is a YouTube Channel run by Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., the NFL star shared his pain behind preparing his will amid his ongoing health battle. He appeared visibly emotional, which seemed to be a doctor's visit filmed in May.

Sanders said, “I don't know if I'm mentally ready, emotionally,” at the 3:20 mark in the video. He candidly added, “Last night was tough. Yesterday was tough because I had to make a will. It's not easy at all to think that you might not be here, but you want to make sure everybody's straight,” as reported by Marca.

Sanders' son, who was documenting Sanders' experience at his father's, had an emotional response to his admission. Sanders Jr. said, “Bro, I just want to be there as your son... Now as time went on, and as the battle was fought, and the battle was won, I see why.”

About Deion Sanders' health concerns

Sanders has faced numerous health concerns and complications in recent years, including the amputation of two toes of the left foot because of blood clots. The condition escalated to the point where he faced the threat of his entire foot being amputated to save his life. He required many surgeries to manage both circulation and clotting.

Sanders is set to address the public alongside his medical team at 11 am MT, where he's expected to provide further insight into his condition and ongoing health journey.