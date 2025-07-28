Deion Sanders health history: Blood clots to circulation problems, Colorado head coach's various battles

Colorado head coach and Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is going to address the public in a press conference on Monday, July 18. During the presser, he is expected to provide some clarity on his health. Deion Sanders health history: Blood clots to circulation problems, Colorado head coach battled various issues (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

It is known that Sanders has been battling certain health issues, but the nature of the problems is unspecified. However, what we know is that Sanders has had a history of health problems.

Deion Sanders’ history of health issues

Sanders has a well-documented history of blood clots and circulation problems. These issues led to complications that ultimately required emergency surgery, and two of his toes had to be amputated.

However, it seems as though Sanders’ recent health battle did not land him in the hospital. Instead, his participation became limited over the spring and summer, and he chose the solitude of his Texas ranch to stay away from the chaos and heal. However, he was not alone, but was surrounded by his extended family, as well as chef Eric Smoot, who is believed to have played a pivotal role in Sanders’ recovery.

Read More | Deion Sanders health press conference: Here’s when and where to watch the event

Smoot previously shared a photo of himself with a noticeably slim Sanders on Instagram, captioning it, “An absolute honor to cook for the legendary @deionsanders over the past few weeks. Grateful for the chance to serve excellence right in his kitchen."

Sanders responded by saying, "You blessed the home, my brother. Your spirit, your meals, your preparation & your tidiness was ! God bless you, man.”

Sanders said earlier this month at Big 12 Media Days that despite his health struggles, he is back to getting to work on the upcoming season. "I'm already back," he said. "I'm here today. I'm handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven't even met yet. I'm so excited about that."