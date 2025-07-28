Colorado head coach and Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is going to address the public in a press conference on Monday, July 18, and is expected to provide some clarity on his health. Sanders is expected to appear for the press conference alongside his medical team. This comes after days of speculations about his health. Deion Sanders health press conference: Here’s when and where to watch the event (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Here’s when and where to watch Deion Sanders' press conference

The press conference will begin at 11 am MT on Monday, July 28. It can be streamed live on Colorado’s YouTube and Facebook channels, and can also be watched on ESPN Plus.

Sanders’ participation has been limited over the spring and summer due to his unspecified health issues. However, he has provided little details about what he is going through.

In a video posted July 20 by Deion Jr., Sanders said he was still "going through something" and has yet to completely recover. Meanwhile, Sanders said earlier this month at Big 12 Media Days that he is back to getting to work on the upcoming season.

"I'm already back," Sanders said at the time. "I'm here today. I'm handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can't wait. You've got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven't even met yet. I'm so excited about that."

While the nature of Sanders’ health problems remains unknown, it was previously revealed that celebrity chef Eric Smoot played a pivotal role in his recovery. Smoot recently shared a photo of himself with a noticeably slim Sanders, captioning it, “An absolute honor to cook for the legendary @deionsanders over the past few weeks. Grateful for the chance to serve excellence right in his kitchen."

Sanders replied, “You blessed the home, my brother. Your spirit, your meals, your preparation & your tidiness was ! God bless you, man.”