Shedeur Sanders' brother Deion Jr. makes another strange post after Browns game; Will he file lawsuit against NFL?

Deion Sanders Jr shared another strange post after he expressed disappointment over Kevin Stefanski's gesture toward his brother Shedeur Sanders during the Browns' final preseason game. NFL icon Deion “Prime” Sanders' son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was pulled out for a crucial portion of a two-minute drill(AP)

In their preseason finale, the Cleveland Browns' quarterback contest took an unexpected turn that involved more than just the field.

NFL icon Deion “Prime” Sanders' son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was pulled out for a crucial portion of a two-minute drill. In addition to creating a lot of social media discussion, the decision displeased several of his family members.

Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur's older brother, posted a mysterious Bible verse on X after the game: “Let my enemies be overthrown by the very wickedness they planned for me. Psalms 140:9.”

The ambiguous yet moving remark seemed to be a direct response to Shedeur's lack of opportunities in comparison to his quarterback teammates.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, several X users reacted to Sanders Jr's post, with one writing: “Shedeur be putting fries in the bag next week.”

“That’s what Donald Trump should end all his posts with,” another said.

“They gave Shedeur 0 protection today. I truly dislike how they are treating him but you have to give everything to GOD and he will make your enemies your footstool. Stay strong Shedeur and Family, we see what's going on,” a third supporter commented.

Netizens ask Deion Sanders to file lawsuit against NFL

After his previous post garnered a lot of attention, Sanders took to X to post, “Trust God!”, drawing support from several users.

“Tell Shedeur to keep his head up. We're still praying and rooting for him ❤️,” one person stated.

“Please file a lawsuit against the NFL, its so blatant you gotta do something at this point,” another suggested.

Kevin Stefanski explains Shedeur's absence

Head coach Kevin Stefanski explained Shedeur's absence, saying it was a “part of the plan” to get other quarterbacks some experience. Stefanski remarked that Shedeur is "competitive kid," but added that “the plan was to go with Snoop.”