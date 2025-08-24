‘Do better refs…’: Shilo Sanders' abrupt ejection sparks outrage; what are the NFL rules

Shilo Sanders, the son of the legendary Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, was ejected during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday clash against the Buffalo Bills. After the 25-year-old was removed from the game, fans slammed the referees. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) stops Buffalo Bills wide receiver KJ Hamler (19)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Sanders, rookie safety for the Bucs, was ejected from the team’s final preseason game. He apparently tangled with Bills tight end Zach Davidson, threw a punch following a scuffle, leading to an immediate penalty and ejection.

“What a joke! #Bucs rookie safety Shilo Sanders was ejected… for this? Like really? Be better NFL refs! 🤷🏻‍♂️” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video of the incident.

“Shilo sanders throwing punches when he’s fighting for his football career,” another fan added.

“I hope #Bucs fans have enjoyed their time watching Shilo Sanders in a Buccaneers uniform,” a third person tweeted, indicating that the rookie will not make the cut for the regular season.

NFL rules on ejections

Under the NFL’s Rulebook (Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1), players can be ejected for flagrant personal fouls, including fighting or unsportsmanlike conduct. Specifically:

Fighting (Rule 12, Article 2(c)): Striking an opponent with a fist, hand, elbow, or shoulder in a combative manner warrants an automatic disqualification. Sanders’ punch fits this category, incurring a 15-yard penalty and ejection, with possible fines or suspensions pending review by the NFL’s Disciplinary Committee.

Unsportsmanlike Conduct (Rule 12, Article 3): Actions deemed detrimental to the game, like excessive aggression post-play, can also trigger ejection, though this is less clear-cut here without further footage.

Review Process: Officials can eject instantly, with the league reviewing footage post-game to assess fines (typically $10,000-$50,000 for first offenses) or suspensions (one game for repeat offenders), as seen in past cases like Myles Garrett’s 2019 helmet swing.

Preseason Impact: Ejections in preseason games don’t carry over to regular-season discipline but influence team decisions, like roster cuts due by August 26.