Shilo Sanders ejected: Tampa rookie out after punching Bills TE Zach Davidson- Watch

Shilo Sanders was ejected from Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday for a personal foul on Bill's backup tight end, Zach Davidson. The incident happened on a Tampa play in the second quarter of the NFL preseason Week 3 game in Tampa. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) in pass coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Here's the play where Sanders throws a punch at Davidson:

Sanders, the son of NFL legend and college football's ‘Coach Prime’ Deion Sanders, was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He has been trying hard to make it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster.

The actions at Saturday's game will not help the 23-year-old Jackson State alum's case. However, as the video shows, Davidson was all around him and he visibly threw the punch in frustration. Yet, punching someone during the game is bound to be seen as a personal foul, as per NFL refereeing rules.

Sanders managed only one tackle in the brief period he managed to spend on the field for the Buccaneers.

As soon as the news about Shilo Sanders being ejected broke on social media, he was bashed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans on social media.

“Shedeur sanders having the worst game imaginable and shilo sanders getting ejected, going great for the “shouldve gone in the first round” family,” one user said.

“Shilo Sanders Ejected for Punching Bills' Zach Davidson in Bucs' NFL Preseason Finale Tampa cut him!” wrote another.

“The Sanders brothers had a great day today. Shilo got ejected, and Shedeur got sacked 5 times. Way to finish strong fellas,” wrote one.

“Shilo Sanders throwing punches while the Bills player has a football helmet on. This makes me laugh every time, dude you are a CB you need your hands,” wrote another.



Meanwhile, Shilo's brother, Shedeur Sanders, drafted this year by the Cleveland Browns, had a poor show against the Los Angeles Rams as they barely edged pas LA 19-17. He finished with 3 of 6 for 14 yards and five sacks.