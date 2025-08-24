Why Shedeur Sanders was frustrated with Browns' Tyler Huntley decision; Stefanski reveals

The Cleveland Browns left several fans, and even Shedeur Sanders, confused with a last-minute decision in the preseason finale vs the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. With about two minutes left in the game, coach Kevin Stefanski took Sanders out and introduced a fourth quarterback, Tyler Huntley. Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after the team's 17-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams (Getty Images via AFP)

Shedeur Sanders was visibly frustrated and mouthed a few words to Stefanski. With Huntley and the chance of Deshaun Watson's return, the Browns are stuck with a tough choice - five quarterbacks fighting for one spot. For now, the team is going with veteran Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter.

Fans, too, were furious when Huntley replaced Sanders. “With 2:00 minutes left in the game , the Browns take out Shedeur Sanders and put in Tyler Huntley , for an unexplainable reason . This is clear sabotage from the Browns by not letting Shedeur go in the game for the win. just trade or release him,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So Tyler Huntley moved the ball for the GW field goal with the same line Shedeur Sanders had? Am I missing something?” another one tweeted.

“...and the Browns deny Shedeur Sanders a chance to win the game with a field goal. Definitely need this series for QB5 Tyler Huntley, right? What a joke of an organization that continues to set him up with no position to realistically compete for a job on the team,” a third fan wrote.

Shedeur Sanders has a discussion with Stefanski

Only minutes after clips of Sanders and Stefanski talking on the sidelines surfaced, the Browns coach was asked what the young quarterback was frustrated about.

“He’s a competitive kid,” Stefanski said, without getting into the specifics.

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, beat the Rams 19-17 to complete their preseason on a high. Shedeur Sanders was asked if he would be a part of the team's 53-man roster for Week 1. He said, “Obviously.”