Shedeur Sanders trade: Deshaun Watson's return could spoil QB-heavy Browns; final verdict here

Shedeur Sanders was clearly outplayed by both Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel in the Cleveland Browns' preseason finale vs the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The Colorado alum completed 3 of 6 passes for just 14 yards, and lost 41 yards on five sacks. While Flacco's stats weren't going to make much of a difference, Gabriel sure did position himself as a viable QB2 option. The 24-year-old led a brilliant two-minute drill for a touchdown, going 12 of 19 for 129 yards and the TD pass. Linebacker Jamil Muhammad #45 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 (Getty Images via AFP)

Flacco finished 9 of 10 for 71 yards and a touchdown pass.

However, the focus still stays on Week 1. Veteran Joe Flacco will start for the Browns, but could face unexpected competition when Deshaun Watson returns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has not mentioned Watson in his plans so far, but the 29-year-old will do everything in his power to see that full $230 million guaranteed.

What happens to Shedeur Sanders once Deshaun is back? Mostly, nothing.

It looks like the Browns will enter Week 1 with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. During the team's preseason finale win vs the Rams, general manager Andrew Berry said that he is comfortable with four players fighting for one position.

"Honestly, it's not much of a decision for us. ... We have a room that we like all the guys in there," Berry said. “We don't really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity.”

In July, the exec had hinted at keeping the four QB plan intact.

"We've largely looked at the last five spots of a roster as more developmental spots, and that can come from any position. I also think with the roster flexibility nowadays, especially with the elevations that you're able to have on the practice squad, there's just more flexibility in terms of how to build your 48-man game-day roster where it's maybe not as quite as restrictive in the past. Now, that being said, when roster rules were more, let's say, draconian, there have been teams that have carried four. So, if there are four that are 53-man worthy, we think it makes the most sense for us to keep them."

The statement underscores the Browns' willingness to keep Sanders in their plans. So, a trade might not happen at all.

Deshaun Watson's return timeline

Cleveland has named Flacco as their Week 1 starter. Watson is expected to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury.