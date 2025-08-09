Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
LeBron, Deion in awe of Shedeur Sanders' first NFL touchdown: ‘God is so good’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 06:34 am IST

Shedeur Sanders made a strong impression in his preseason debut with a touchdown pass after a turnover.

Early in the second quarter of his preseason debut, Shedeur Sanders showed exactly why the hype around him is real.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the 1st half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on 8 August 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the 1st half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on 8 August 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After Cleveland’s steam pounced on a muffed punt by Panthers rookie Trevor Etienne, giving the offence the ball at Carolina’s 10-yard line, Sanders didn’t waste time, rolling to his left, he spotted Kaden Davis in the end zone and fired a perfectly placed ball between two defenders, scoring a perfect touchdown.

Pride was running high in the Sanders family, with Coach Prime himself sharing his joy on social media: “Yes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSanders,” Deion Sanders posted on X.

NBA legend LeBron James couldn’t help but weigh in on the rookie’s sharp showing, writing, “That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡” on X.

Follow Us On