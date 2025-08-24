Shedeur Sanders hopeful of making Browns roster despite preseason struggles: ‘I’ve put in the work'

Shedeur Sanders is hopeful he will qualify for the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster despite struggling against the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday’s preseason game, according to ESPN. Shedeur Sanders wants to make to Cleveland Browns’ regular roster.(Instagram/shedeursanders)

Although the Cleveland Browns defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-17, quarterback Shedeur Sanders contributed just 14 yards with only three pass completions to the victory. Yet, Sanders feels he has displayed enough dedication and skills to make the Browns’ roster for the regular season.

Shedeur Sanders displays confidence to be Cleveland Browns' regular roster?

"I think, overall, as a player, I've put in the work," Sanders was quoted as saying by ESPN, following the win against the LA Rams. On being asked if he sees himself on the regular roster, Sanders said, “Obviously”.

"I feel like everything I do, I try to do it to my best, and that's all I can ask for,” Sanders, who is this year’s 144th overall pick in the fifth round, said.

Sanders continued his bid and said, “I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong -- they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It's not my decision.”

He also reacted to Tyler Huntley replacing him and said, “In the heat of the battle, you want to be that alpha.” Further voicing his frustration, he said, “You want to be that dog. You want to be out there in that final two-minute drive. So, of course, small things, of course frustrate, but that's what happens when you want to be a player to be able to change a franchise.”

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, said that having as many as four quarterbacks is “not much of a decision”. He told the NFL Network, "We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don't really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity."

Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders performance

However, head coach Kevin Stefanski felt otherwise. He expressed that he was not very happy with Sanders' performance on the field. Yet, the coach did not hold Sanders entirely accountable for the Cleveland Browns’ poor offense against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

"We didn't play great as an offense in the second half. That's never on one person," Stefanski said. "We can be better in a bunch of areas and just felt like we wanted to give Snoop (Huntley) a last drive," he added.

The Cleveland Browns will start the NFL regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.

FAQs

What was the score of the Cleveland Browns vs the Los Angeles Rams?

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-17.

Which position does Shedeur Sanders play for the Cleveland Browns?

Shedeur Sanders plays as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Who is the current head coach of the Cleveland Browns?

Kevin Stefanski is the current head coach of the Cleveland Browns