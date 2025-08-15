Quinshon Judkins charges dropped: Will Cleveland Browns RB play this season?

The domestic assault charges against Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins have been dropped, Andy Slater of Fox Sports reported. On Thursday, prosecutors in South Florida declined to move forward with the case after finding several inconsistencies with the incident's reporting. FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Berea, Ohio, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)(AP)

Judkins was arrested on July 12 in Lauderdale, Florida, on misdemeanor battery/domestic violence charges. Having been picked in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL draft from Ohio State, Judkins' time with the Browns was cut short when charges surfaced against him ahead of the 2025 preseason training.

With prosecutors deciding to drop the charges, it could pave the way for him to comeback to the Browns squad. However, as of now, that is not confirmed.

Will Quinshon Judkins Play For Browns This Year?

Although the charges against Quinshon Judkins have been dropped, his return to the Browns is still contingent on the Cleveland franchise's decision. Despite being picked in the 2025 draft, Brown never signed his rookie contract with Cleveland and is not yet a registered player with the franchise. When the Browns squad was announced before the pre-season, he was not included in it.

The Browns are yet to provide an official update on whether they will sign Judkins and play him as the first choice RB in the 2025-26 NFL season.

Also read: Brian Flores vs NFL racism row: Why Vikings coordinator, other coaches are going to trial

Why Charges Against Judkins Were Dropped

The charges against the rookie Browns QB, Quinshon Judkins, were dropped after several inconsistencies were found in how the case was reported, Andy Slater said. As per Slater's report, the factors which resulted in the charges being dropped were the following:

1. The incident was reported to the police late - 5 days after it happened.

2. There was no surveillance videos of the incident.

3. There were no independent witnesses of the alleged assault/ misdemeanor.