Cleveland Browns depth chart: Isaiah Bond's arrival on WR roster gives massive boost; Jerry Jeudy to lead

In a massive boost to the Cleveland Browns roster, former Texas Longhorn wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced that he will be joining the franchise after the sexual assault charges against him were cleared Thursday. With Bond joining, the wide receiver roster will get a massive boost ahead of their first NFL regular-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.

Currently, Jerry Judy is the WR1 for the Cleveland Browns. To back him up, there is veteran WR Diontae Johnson. Then there is also Cederic Tillman, but after a promising rookie season in 2023 with 14 starts, Tillman started only 9 games for the Browns in 2024 before a concussion relegated him to the injured reserve.

Beyond these three options, the roster is clearly weak despite looking stacked number-wise. DeAndre Carter and Jamari Thrash have never really emerged as the team's primary options. David Bell is shown active on the roster, but he is still recovering from a hip injury he suffered last season.

The Browns have signed a slew of rookies this season to stack the wide receiver position for the 2025 season. It includes the likes of Gage Larvadain, Kisean Johnson, Cade Cade McDonald. And now, Isaiah Bond will also be added to the list.

Going by their college stats, Bond, a former 6.30 prospect with 14 games for Texas in the 2024 season, with 34 receptions for 540 yards, ranks only after Kisean Johnson. Johnson, a former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers star, played 14 games with 75 receptions and 925 yards 202.

Cade McDonald of the Miami University RedHawks comes close, but his mettle remains untested in tough waters.

Isiah Bond Charges Dropped

The charges against Isaiah Bond were dropped on Thursday after Collin County, Texas District Attorney Greg Willis decided not to bill Bond. He was arrested on an outstanding sexual assault warrant from April 2025. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft after the arrest amid the controversy. Bond had challenged the accusation, calling them 'patently false' and argued their sexual encounter was consensual.

"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter," Judge Willis said, closing the case.

Bond announced his decision to join the Cleveland Browns as a free agent shortly after the charges were dropped.