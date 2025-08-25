Syko Stu dead? Rampage Jackson breaks silence after son Raja attacks pro wrestler in viral ring incident

Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, is at the center of a major controversy after video surfaced showing him assaulting professional wrestler Stewart Smith, known in the ring as Syko Stu. The incident occurred during a Saturday night match at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles and was broadcast live on Kick, a popular streaming platform. Syko Stu was assaulted by Raja Jackson. (X)

Viral video

Video footage of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Raja storming the ring and repeatedly punching Syko Stu in the face, leaving him visibly bloodied. Referees eventually intervened to pull Raja off. The video cuts off with Stu lying motionless in the ring, fueling widespread speculation online that he had died.

Rampage Jackson issues statement

In response to the rumors, Rampage Jackson issued a statement to clarify the situation and provide an update on Stu's condition.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” he wrote on X.

He added, “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring, I thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”

Rampage concluded his statement by expressing concern for both parties involved: “As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”