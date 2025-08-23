Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Los Angeles pursuit: Police eventually abandon chase, driver escapes

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 12:22 pm IST

Los Angeles police pursued a suspected stolen blue Infiniti at speeds exceeding 100 mph on Friday night.

On Friday night, LAPD engaged in a high-speed chase of a stolen blue Infiniti, reaching speeds over 100 mph.(YouTube/ Live Police Chase)
The pursuit began shortly after 10 PM when LAPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle on the 110 Freeway. Instead of yielding, the driver accelerated, leading officers on a high-speed chase that wound across several freeways, including the 10, 110, and 105, before spilling onto city streets.

The California Highway Patrol stepped in to take over. Despite the dangerous speeds, officials confirmed that no crashes or injuries occurred during the chase.

By about 10:45 PM, law enforcement agencies called off the pursuit.

The driver hit a utility pole at the corner of S. Alameda Street and Newton Street in Downtown Los Angeles, and fled the scene. Police are still in search of the driver.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
