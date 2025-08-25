No medical crew? Fans ask as referee helps Syko Stu after Raja Jackson assault

Raja Jackson, son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, is mired in controversy after a clip of his brutal assault on wrestler Syko Stu went viral online. Syko Stu was left unconscious after the onslaught Raja Jackson unleashed.(Instagram/sykostu)

The incident unfurled at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and was broadcast live on streaming platform Kick. Jackson was seen pummeling Stewart Smith or Syko Stu in the face, leaving him bloodied. Raja is eventually pulled away by the referees and the video ends showing Stu lying motionless in the ring. It sparked fears about him being dead, but other clips from the incident show the aftermath in greater detail.

Staff try to help an unconscious Syko Stu | Watch

Clips from the event show what happened after Raja Jackson's onslaught. The sobering clip shows a large crowd gathered at the side of the ring, as the referee can be seen tapping Stu repeatedly, to check if he gets up. Stu, however, remains on the ground throughout, unresponsive.

Hindustan Times has not been able to verify these videos independently.

Where's the medical response? Ask fans

While there is a lot of outrage directed towards Raja for his actions, many fans were left wondering where the medical response was at the event. The clip shows the referee, and some other people huddled around, including another wrestler. However, no paramedic, or medical professional appear to be visible.

“No paramedics on site??,” one person asked on X. “Why were there no medical responders?,” questioned another. “Where are the medical crew working this event?,” yet another wondered.

Meanwhile, KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy, in a statement, said, "First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”