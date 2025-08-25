Rampage Jackson’s girlfriend and kids: All on ex-UFC star's family life amid Raja controversy

Former UFC fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson has broken his silence after his son, Raja Jackson, was accused of allegedly assaulting independent wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. The former light heavyweight champion said that Smith was “stable” in a statement on X. Rampage Jackson has five children.(Instagram/@rampagejackson)

Rampage Jackson’s kids, girlfriend

Rampage Jackson is well known for his career in the UFC, where he became a light heavyweight champion, as well as for his appearances in films like Jackass, Boss Level, and The Caretaker. Beyond his professional life, he is a devoted father to five children: Raja, Elijah, Naname Nakia, D’Angelo, and a fifth child born in 2023, as per Hollywood Life.

A 2020 report in The Blast said that he had filed for divorce from Yukie Imoto.

As per a Hype Fresh report, he is reportedly dating a 25-year-old Latina woman. The woman's identity has not been revealed.

Raja Jackson’s controversial incident

The incident drew attention because, as reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the altercation “was planned,” but Raja allegedly hit Syko Stu harder than expected, causing more damage than intended.

Rampage quickly spoke out after the incident, clarifying on social media that he does not condone his son’s actions at all. He also confirmed that Syko Stu was awake and stable after the event. Rampage explained that Raja had been hit unexpectedly before the match and believed he could get his “payback” in the ring, calling it a “bad judgment” and a “work that went wrong.”

In his statement, Rampage stressed concern for both his son’s health and Syko Stu’s well-being, noting that Raja had suffered a concussion from sparring just days before the wrestling event. He also apologized for the incident and wished for a speedy recovery for Syko Stu, emphasizing that Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and should not have been involved in the event.

