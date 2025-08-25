Meghan Trainor gushes over Patrick Mahomes after teaming up for State Farm commercial: ‘Coolest guy ever’

Meghan Trainor recently opened up about her collaboration with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for her first State Farm commercial. In an interview with Fox News, Trainor described her work experience with Mahomes as a "miracle” and called him the “coolest” person ever. Meghan Trainor opens up about working with Patrick Mahomes.(Instagram/meghantrainor)

Meghan Trainor’s reaction to State Farm offer

Meghan Trainor and Patrick Mahomes’s State Farm commercial titled Trainor vs. Trainer, which dropped on August 20, is already a huge hit among the fans.

Since she “grew up playing football” with her brothers, who are “big football fans”, the commercial offer was an unexpected treat for the singer.

As soon as the All About That Bass singer received the script, she called her siblings. “My first call was to my brothers,” Meghan said in her interview with Fox. “They were more excited about this than anything I have ever done in my career. It was an absolute blessing, a miracle. I can’t believe it’s still real. It was the best day ever,” she added.

Meghan Trainor calls Patrick Mahomes ‘the most chillest’ person

On the day of shooting, Meghan Trainor revealed to the news outlet that she had butterflies in her stomach as she was going to meet three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes. "I was in a bubble dress, and I was just like, 'Hello, I'm the pop girl, ’” Trainor recalled.

Although she felt “out of place” on the set, Mahomes and others made her feel comfortable in a heartbeat. Besides, Patrick Mahomes, Trainor worked with influencer Kevin Miles, aka Jake, for the commercial.

"Gosh, everyone was so nice on set. Jay from State Farm, just a delight. Patrick was the most chillest, coolest guy ever,” recounted the Made You Look hitmaker. Despite the nerves, Meghan was soon in her element. “And I was making him giggle all day and I felt like an absolute star,” the 31-year-old added. “It was so magical and big and huge," said Trainor on Fox.

