'All about that Ozepmic': Meghan Trainor tweaks lyrics to one of her biggest body positive hits, outrages fans

Not that Meghan Trainor, 31, has been hiding in the shadows when it comes to her new bod, but her recent appearance at KIIS FM's Wango Tango concert, seems to have put her Barbie-doll makeover once again in the line of fire, when it comes to the internet. Add to this the fact that Meghan tweaked one of the most iconic lines from one of her biggest hits, All About That Bass, and you can tell the body positive side of the internet is having a meltdown. Meghan Trainor's drastic transformation has left her body positive clan on the fence(Photos: X)

While belting out the track, Meghan seamlessly switched the line "it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two" with "it's pretty clear I got some new boobs" and the OG fans of the singer are just not having it.

Excerpts from the disappointed comments section read: "there's no bass left. Ozempic took it all", "Meghan Trainor on ozempic looks like Paris Hilton A LOT", "Why did I think this was Paris Hilton at first glance?? 😂", "What happened to all about that bass?" and "Love when they are 'Please love big girl' but all of a sudden, they start ozempic and boom, welcome to the dark side".

While to the rational lot, being mad at someone for losing weight may seem bizarre, this one comment puts things into perspective: "I know everyone’s bodies can change but not everyone makes a number one hit body shaming skinny girls 🫣 that’s the only difference here".

Now for everybody ready to scream 'ozempic' in her face, it isn't that. No really. In a byte to Entertainment Tonight, Meghan was pretty straightforward about how she has essentially bio-hacked her body (and hence her weight loss). Having been a body positive icon for years before entering her skinny blonde era, she truly has tried it all. And it's a drug all right which has allowed her to achieve the body of her dreams, and it's a diabetes medication at that too. But it isn't ozempic. It's tirzepatide, a type 2 diabetes medication.

Now for all those against ozempic from an ethical view point, just know that the the brand used by Meghan is actually cleared by the FDA as a verified weight loss drug.

So it seems like it really isn't All About That Bass for Meghan anymore.