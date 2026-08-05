How to remove a Fifa president: The rules, the Congress, and the men – and a woman – who may go up against Infantino

Two weeks after presiding over the men's world cup, Fifa president Gianni Infantino is facing the biggest challenge yet to his job that until recently looked untouchable. Fifa president Gianni Infantino is silhouetted as he walks past the world cup trophy after addressing the Fifa Congress in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP File)

A cluster of European football associations has publicly announced that they will withdraw support for his re-election bid in March 2027. And three of world football's six regional confederations — Europe's Uefa, north and central America's CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) — have spoken against his leadership after his abandoned plan to bring in private investors sparked fury across the globe.

At the heart of the storm is a proposal Fifa floated last week and formally scrapped within days. It was called the Fifa Forward Enterprise, or FFE — a new commercial subsidiary that would have taken over the running of the world cups, Club World Cup and other Fifa tournaments, and sold the rights that go with them. Fifa valued FFE at $20 billion and planned to raise $4.2 billion by selling about a 20% stake in it to private investors.

The anchor investor would have been Thrive Eternal, a vehicle of Thrive Capital, the firm founded by Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is a son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Infantino, after withdrawing the plan, apologised for how it divided the sport.

The bigger question now is whether the 56-year-old Swiss-Italian lawyer, who has led world football since 2016, can survive till March 18 next year. That is when the Fifa Congress convenes in Rabat, Morocco, and he was expected to be waved through unopposed for a fourth and final term running to 2031.

Opponents & supporters Reuters reported that five European federations — England (FA), Wales, Serbia, Sweden and Finland — have formally withdrawn earlier letters of support for Infantino's re-election. Denmark's federation, which didn’t support him earlier too, said it was never going to back him in any case.

The Football Association of Wales, which broke first, cited “recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement".

The English FA, in a statement, called for "a full and robust review of Fifa's leadership and governance". Sweden's federation cited "recurring shortcomings in governance, transparency and management".

Cracks were visible within Fifa's own Zurich headquarters. Chief operating officer Kevin Lamour said last Friday that staff had been "deceived" and described the FFE as "the project of one person".

On Tuesday, secretary general Mattias Grafström — long seen as a close Infantino ally — sent an email to Fifa staff, calling the past week "a sad and reproachable series of events" and adding that "individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go".

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, Fifa's chief of global football development, said in a separate statement that he was "not involved in this strategic plan" and that "the decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary".

Infantino's most vocal backers are largely out of Europe. The football federations of Morocco, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Sri Lanka have publicly declared their continuing support, and Infantino has been amplifying their statements on Instagram.

In Africa, home to 54 of Fifa’s 211 members, senior figures, including Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice-president Fouzi Lekjaa of Morocco, and Fifa Council members from Egypt, Niger and Mauritania, have sent messages of support. But CAF is due to meet on Thursday and has not yet taken a formal position.

South America's CONMEBOL, which is relying on Infantino to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, from 48 currently, has not made a public statement yet.

Separately, Fifa on Tuesday dismissed as "pure fiction" a New York Post report that Infantino had tried and failed to reach Trump by phone since last week, when the pushback had erupted. A US State Department spokesperson said there were no plans for US secretary of state Marco Rubio to speak to him either.

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