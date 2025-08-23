Patrick Mahomes gets the ultimate praise from Chiefs fans for ‘doing the extra’ vs Bears

Patrick Mahomes was on fire vs the Chicago Bears on Friday. The 29-year-old completed 8 out of his 13 attempts for a touchdown at the time of writing this story. However, it wasn't the two-time MVP's stats that impressed fans; it was the fact that he chose to play. Unlike other starting quarterbacks, Mahomes did not sit out of the preseason finale. Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Mahomes connected with Skyy Moore for the Chiefs' first touchdown at home this preseason. Earlier in the game, the QB scrambled and completed a 19-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster

Praising the Kansas QB, one fan tweeted: “Patrick mahomes playing in preseason and these other qbs on the sidelines. Reason it's levels to this game of life!”

“Patrick Mahomes playing in preseason & the Atlanta Falcons are like “nah we’re good with our QB not playing” lmao,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Mahomes had previously spoken about starting this preseason. “I don't necessarily look forward to getting hit,” Mahomes said.

In July, Mahomes was voted the NFL’s No. 1 quarterback by The Associated Press in a preseason survey.

A panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at quarterback, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl titles in the 2022-23 seasons, finished with five first-place votes in the latest poll. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen got two, finishing second. Joe Burrow received the other first-place vote and came in third.

The Chiefs QB had a career-low 3,928 yards passing and tied for his fewest touchdown passes with 26, but still led Kansas City to their third straight Super Bowl appearance and fifth in his seven years as the starting QB.

Mahomes, who turns 30 in September, has a chance to become only the fourth quarterback to win four Super Bowls.

(With AP inputs)