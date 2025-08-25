‘Saved money for bail’: Rampage Jackson's old video surfaces after Raja's assault on Syko Stu

Raja Jackson might be in a lot of trouble, with Los Angeles Police Department confirming to TMZ that they were looking into the attack on wrestler Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu, which took place at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. After the incident on Saturday night, Raja's father, Rampage Jackson, put out a statement on X.(X/@Rampage4real)

Clips of the incident from Saturday's match showed Raja, son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, storm into the ring and drop Stu in the middle, then pummel his face with blows, before being pulled away. The clip ends with Raja being contained, and Stu can be seen motionless in the ring – unconscious from the onslaught. Amid much outrage over Raja's actions, Rampage shared an update that Stu was ‘stable and awake’.

However, it might not spell the end of problems for Raja in this case. With Raja looking at possible legal action, an old clip has resurfaced where Rampage speaks about setting aside bail money for his son.

Rampage Jackson set aside bail money for Raja | Watch

A video of Rampage has resurfaced, where he speaks about setting money aside for his kids. Shared widely on X and Reddit, the captions claim that the video was made weeks before Raja Jackson's attack on Syko Stu.

Hindustan Times has not been able to verify the recency of this clip.

Rampage is heard saying that he knew his Japanese kids would go to college, and Raja and his brother were unlikely to go to college. Hence, he set aside college fees for his Japanese children, and bail money for Raja. “If he goes to jail, I have to bail him out,” Rampage is heard saying in the video.

After the incident on Saturday night, Rampage wrote on X “I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring, I thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”

He concluded, saying “As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”