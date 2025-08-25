Veronica Echegui cause of death revealed: Tributes pour in from Spanish PM, actors and fans

Spanish actress Verónica Echegui tragically passed away at the age of 42. According to The Sun, the local reports stated that she was rushed to a hospital in Madrid on Sunday, where she died. Her death left her fans and the film community in shock and mourning. Spanish actress Verónica Echegui passed away at 42.(@veronicaechegui/Instagram)

Veronica Echegui's cause of death

Echegui passed away after fighting a secret battle with cancer. According to the local media, few people from the film industry were aware of her diagnosis while her team ensured to keep her illness private, as reported by The Sun.

The Spanish actress' last on-screen appearance was in the Apple TV+ romantic comedy Love You To Death, filmed in August 2023 and released earlier this year. The series follows Raúl (Joan Amargós), who reconnects with his newly pregnant childhood friend Marta (Echegui) after being diagnosed with heart cancer.

While promoting her film earlier this year, she spoke about how the illness impacts not only the individual but also the people around them, which was the central theme of the show.

Echegui explained, “The series asks many questions about death and life, because it's impossible to talk about death without talking about life and how you live it,” as reported by the Daily Mail. She added, "I think the people who love you are the only ones who have the courage to say to you: 'Have you considered whether this is right? Are you happy like this or not?''

Tributes pour in from famous personalities and fans for Echegui

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez penned an emotional tribute to Echegui on social media. Highlighting her “immense talent and humility,” he wrote, “I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui's passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends.”

Antonio Banderas also remembered Echegui as he wrote on X, “Today, Spanish cinema is in mourning due to the passing of Verónica Echegui.” The Mask of Zorro star added, “My condolences to her family and friends.”

Argentinian actor Juan Diego Botto said, “I'm in shock at the loss of the great actress Verónica Echegui. A huge loss for our cinema. My warmest condolences to her family and friends," as reported by The Sun.

Fans also expressed their shock and grief as one fan wrote, “So young and full of talent, may she rest in peace,” while another user wrote, “My God, what a shame, how sad, how unfair. Rest in peace.”