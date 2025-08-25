Lamine Yamal soft-launches relationship with Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole as she turned 25

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal went public with his new relationship as he shared a photo with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole to his 37.6 million Instagram followers. The Instagram story, which quickly went viral on social media, came out on the Latin music star's 25th birthday, as reported by the Daily Mail. His relationship announcement comes after Yamal played a key role in Barcelona’s dramatic comeback win over Levante on Saturday evening. Barcelona's Lamine Yamal confirmed his relationship with singer Nicki Nicole on Instagram. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz dating? Duo's cozy walk in Rome sparks rumors | Video

Yamal and Nicole's romance

Yamal surprised fans with his relationship, which was captioned with a cake and love heart emojis. The picture showed the couple intimately seated together in front of Nicole's birthday cake.

The announcement comes after reports of a budding romance between the two. Nicole has been linked to the Spanish football since she was spotted at the latter's controversial 18th birthday bash last month, the Daily Mail report added.

Nicole was previously dating fellow singer Peso Pluma. The two had a public fallout last year after claims surfaced that Pluma had been spotted with another woman in Las Vegas while in a relationship with the Latin singer.

Yamal was previously linked to 30-year-old influencer and adult content creator Fati Vázquez after the two were seen vacationing together. Rumors around his love life grew when the footballer shared a photo featuring a red lipstick kiss on his cheek. Shortly after, Nicole posted a similar image showing the same red kiss on her own cheek.

Also Read: Who was Reggie Carroll? Baltimore comedian, known as Knockout King of Comedy, killed in Mississippi shooting

Yamal's controversial birthday party when he turned 18

Yamal was caught in a controversy this summer after reports that his birthday bash allegedly “exploited dwarves” and included women with “specific breast measurements” who were “paid to attend” the party, as reported by the news outlet.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the photos showed five men with Achondroplasia who appeared to have registered for the party. Another photo showed women passing through a checkpoint. Yamal turned 18 on July 21, and his birthday bash was attended by around 200 people, which included his family, friends, and teammates. The party was held at a private estate, and the theme of the party was Mafia.