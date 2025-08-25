Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz dating? Duo's cozy walk in Rome sparks rumors | Video

Harry Styles and actor Zoë Kravitz were caught walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Rome on Sunday by a peeking paparazzi. The video garnered millions of views and thousands of reactions on social Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz. (File Photos)

Here's the video:

The duo's outing in Rome came just a day after Zoe Kravitz was spotted in an embrace at a bar in Paris, sparking dating rumors. The video was obtained and reported on by the Daily Mail. Now, the internet is slightly confused about what's going on here.

"yesterday snapchat told me zoe was with austin butler and today twitter told me she is with harry styles. Ah how beautiful," one user wrote.

“HARRY STYLES AND ZÖE KRAVITZ YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS TO ME,” wrote another.

“watching Harry Styles’s love life is like watching a son go through his teenage years,” added one.

“tbh when it will be my turn to be walking the streets talking and holding hands/arms with harry styles?” one Harry Styles fan said.

“imagine seeing travis kelce and harry styles roaming the streets of nyc together like you just can’t make this shit up,” said one.

“each time i see harry styles is trending i never know what’s coming, and every time its the most unexpected thing,” wrote one.

Harry Styles most recently ended his relationship with actress Taylor Russell in May 2024, following a romance that began in mid-2023. Zoë Kravitz was previously engaged to Channing Tatum after dating him from 2021, but they ended their relationship in October 2024.