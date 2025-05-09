Harry Styles spotted in Rome for new pope announcement? Photo viral

The Catholic Church on Thursday confirmed that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the next pope, following a two-day papal conclave in Vatican City. Prevost becomes the first American in history to hold the papacy, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. Was Harry Styles in Rome for new pope announcement? (REUTERS)

As crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square for the new pope’s first public appearance, a photo surfaced showing someone resembling singer Harry Styles standing among the onlookers in Rome.

The individual, seen wearing dark sunglasses and a baseball cap reading "Techno Is My Boyfriend," quickly became the subject of online speculation.

Social media users debated whether it was actually Styles, or just a Roman lookalike.

One person wrote, “Looks like a typical Roman dude to me, not sure that's Harry.”

Another added, “He literally has more followers than the actual number of people who are right now in Rome and he’s just standing there like he’s benson boone.”

A third person commented, “Tell me why he lowkey looks like he the one getting crowned.”

Another wrote, “Are we sure this isn’t just some guy?”

Pope Leo XIV Speech

Pope Leo XIV made his first address from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, expressing gratitude to the cardinals who elected him and offering a message of peace.

“Peace be with you. Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you,” he said.

“Thank you to my cardinal brothers who chose me to be the successor of Peter and to walk together with you as a united Church searching all together for peace and justice, working together as women and men, faithful to Jesus Christ without fear, proclaiming Christ, to be missionaries, faithful to the gospel.”