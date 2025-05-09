Robert Prevost's family: Who are Pope Leo XIV's parents and siblings?

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost became the first American pope in history after his election on Thursday. In his first speech, the 69-year-old spoke about peace and light, saying: “We are disciples of Christ. Christ goes before us. The world needs His light. Humanity needs Him as the bridge to reach God and His love.” Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, addresses the crowd from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica (AFP)

A son of Chicago’s working-class Dolton suburb, Prevost was born on September 14, 1955, to a French-Italian father and a Spanish-descended mother. He takes over from Pope Francis, who died last month after leading the Vatican for 12 years.

Here is all on Robert Francis Prevost's family

Parents: Louis and Mildred

Robert Prevost’s parents were Louis Marius Prevost and Mildred Martínez. Louis was a Chicago native of Spanish descent with ties to Louisiana’s Creole communities. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the pope's father was an educator and his mother, Mildred a librarian.

Robert Prevost's siblings

Robert Prevost grew up alongside two brothers in Dolton - Louis Martín Prevost and John Joseph Prevost.

As a Catholic priest and member of the Order of Saint Augustine, Robert Prevost has never been married, having taken a vow of celibacy upon entering religious life in 1977. Ordained in 1982, he dedicated himself fully to the Church, serving as a missionary in Peru, a Vatican official, and now as Pope Leo XIV.

In his first speech as pope, Prevost said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for God's flock. I too would like this greeting of peace to enter your heart, to reach your families, to all people, wherever they are, to all peoples, to the whole earth. Peace be with you!”

He further thanked his fellow cardinals who elected him.

"I am a son of Saint Augustine, (an) Augustinian, who said: "With you I am a Christian and for you a bishop." In this sense, we can all walk together towards that homeland that God has prepared for us," he added.