Robert Prevost's post slamming JD Vance surfaces after election: Here's what Pope Leo XIV said

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope on Thursday, becoming the first American pontiff to take the top job at the Vatican. He will be taking the name Leo XIV. Soon after the 69-year-old's name was announced, his social media posts criticizing US VP JD Vance surfaced. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost slammed JD Vance on social media(REUTERS)

Back in February, Prevost had posted an article titled 'JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others' on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The story by National Catholic Reporter slammed Vance for talking about the ‘Christian concept’ of love.

In an interview with Fox News, the US VP had said: "There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that."

Ten days later, Prevost posted another article about Vance. The story was titled: ‘Pope Francis’ letter, JD Vance’s ‘ordo amoris’, and what the Gospel asks of all of us on immigration’.

The last post on X by Cardinal Robert Prevost was a retweet calling the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia an ‘illicit deportation of a U.S. resident’.

One post Prevost retweeted read: “There is nothing remotely Christian, American, or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages. This is being carried out in our name and the shame is on us all.”

Meanwhile, President Trump congratulated Cardinal Prevost on becoming the first American pontiff.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” the 78-year-old wrote in a post on Truth Social.