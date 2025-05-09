Pope Prevost's big question to Donald Trump, Vance: ‘Do you not see suffering?’

Soon after Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope, his past criticism of President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance's immigration policies surfaced on social media. The 69-year-old had recently retweeted a post slamming the Trump administration's deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was sent to El Salvador. Robert Prevost slammed Trump and JD Vance for their policies (Bloomberg)

The Chicago-born cardinal’s most recent retweet questioned Trump's actions. He questioned the president, asking, ‘Do you not see the suffering?’

“As Trump & Bukele use Oval to [laughing crying emoji] Feds’ illicit deportation of a US resident, once an undoc-ed Salvadoran himself, no-DC Aux+Evelio asks, “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscious not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?” the post made after El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's call with Trump read.

The new pope had previously shared an op-ed from the National Catholic Reporter titled: ‘JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others’. The story criticized the VP's comments on Fox News in February.

During the interview, Vance said, “There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that."

Days later, Prevost posted another article about Vance. The story was titled: ‘Pope Francis’ letter, JD Vance’s ‘ordo amoris’, and what the Gospel asks of all of us on immigration’.

Despite his past criticism of Trump's policies, the president was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Cardinal Prevost on his election.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.