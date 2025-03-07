Harry Styles in talks for 35-show residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere: Report

Harry Styles may soon be adding a splash of flair to the Las Vegas Strip, with sources revealing that the Grammy-winning singer is in the final stages of negotiations for a potential extended residency at James Dolan’s cutting-edge Sphere. The residency could see Styles perform up to 35 shows at the state-of-the-art venue, possibly beginning later this year. If confirmed, it would be a major win for The Sphere, following U2's successful 40-show residency to launch the $2.3 billion arena in 2023. Harry Styles is nearing a deal for a potential residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, performing up to 35 shows.(@Harry_Styles/X)

Harry Styles seeks Las Vegas residency for 35 shows at the Sphere

A source shared with The New York Post, “For the Sphere to continue to be on everyone’s radar they need to book some real “live” artists like Styles. “Almost everything at the Sphere has been geared for the 60-and-over crowd — The Eagles and The Dead, and even U2.” Dolan, who also owns Madison Square Garden and the Knicks and Rangers, had previously been close to securing a deal with Beyoncé, though those talks ultimately fell through, as The Post reported last year.

However, his strong relationship with the Watermelon Sugar singer could pave the way for the residency. The British superstar already has a successful history with Dolan, having performed 15 sold-out shows at the Garden in 2022, which led to a banner being raised in his honour.

Adding further weight to the possibility of a reunion is the fact that Styles is managed by Jeffrey Azoff, whose father, Irving Azoff, has a longstanding partnership with Dolan and has overseen residencies for acts like U2, the Eagles, and Dead & Co. at the Sphere.

A spokesperson for Sphere shared with the media outlet, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.” The British singer’s management company, Full Stop Management all refused to comment on the same.

Harry Styles has no tours lined up yet

Styles has not scheduled any upcoming tours so far after he reportedly grossed $617 million between his Love on Tour 2022 and 2023. He also remained far from the public eye after the death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne’s tragic death in October. Payne died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

Styles and his girlfriend were spotted attending a U2 concert at the Sphere last November, further fueling speculation about his potential residency, while he also showcased his athletic side by completing the Tokyo Marathon on February 3.