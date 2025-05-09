Robert Prevost a Chicago Cubs or White Sox fan? Pope Leo XIV's brother answers

After Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the new pope on Thursday, his MLB loyalties came into question with several fans wondering if Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago Cubs or Chicago White Sox fan. Well, his brother has made the big revelation now. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica(REUTERS)

Speaking to WGN on Thursday, Prevost’s brother John said: “He was never, ever a Cubs fan. So I don’t know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan." However, not everyone in the household agrees with him. John further revealed that their mother was a Cubs fan and their father was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Holy Name Cathedral’s rector, Father Gregory Sakowicz, told the Associated Press that the new pope's announcement coincided with sunrise in Chicago. He called it ‘God’s way of remaining anonymous’. He further added that he was ‘happily shocked’ and also wondered whether Pope Leo XIV supported the Cubs or the White Sox.

CBS Sports' Matt Eurich, however, reported that Prevost is a Cubs fan, sparking even more confusion. The new pope is yet to make a public statement about his sports affiliations. His predecessor, Pope Francis, was widely known as a soccer fan, supporting his native Argentina and Lionel Messi at the World Cup.

The Cubs, meanwhile, congratulated Pope Leo XIV with a post on social media. “Congratulations to Pope Leo XIV!” the caption read. The photo of the stadium had ‘he is a Cubs fan’ written on a banner.

Chicago-born former US President Barack Obama also welcomed the new pope. “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith,” he said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.