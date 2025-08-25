Who was Reggie Carroll? Baltimore comedian, known as Knockout King of Comedy, killed in Mississippi shooting

Baltimore comedian Reggie Carroll, known as ‘The Knockout King of Comedy,’ has been shot dead in Mississippi, TMZ reported. According to law enforcement, the shooting took place last week in Southaven. Who was Reggie Carroll? Comedian killed in Southaven, Mississippi shooting (comedianreggiecarroll/Instagram)

Police said officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a shooting. Upon arriving, they found Carroll suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cops said first responders and officers performed life-saving measures, but Carroll could not be saved. According toSouthaven Police, a suspect is in custody and is being charged with murder in the comedian’s death.

Who was Reggie Carroll?

Carroll was famous for his stand up comedy. He would tour clubs across the country for his shows. He was remembered by many on social media after his death.

Jonathan Carroll shared an update on Facebook, signing off as “The Carroll Brothers”. “To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received-thank you!!!” Jonathan wrote. “Due to the sensitive nature of Reg’s passing, we are asking all, to refrain from publicly sharing any details until we confirm all the facts. If you have posted any details, we respectfully ask that you delete the post. Please share my post to help us spread the word. Thank you all for your understanding and loving support.”

An Instagram page, Mobtown Comedy, remembered Carroll in an emotional post. “Rest in power @comedianreggiecarroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on. The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family,” the post read.

Another Instagram post said Carroll was “currently performing as part of Katt Williams’ “Heaven on Earth Tour” and had built a legacy through his fearless stand-up, viral sketches, and comedy club.”

A Facebook user wrote, “R.I.P. to my bro Reggie Carroll. Baltimore’s own. One of the best comics out there to date. The last time I spoke with Reg was when my daughter FaceTimed me and said Dad, guess who I’m with and Reggie jumped on screen. It was really good seeing him. Love you bro. Rest easy. You will be greatly missed bro. Thanks for keeping us laughing all these years. Condolences to Reggie’s kids, family and friends.”

Another friend wrote, “Man oh Man... It took me a minute to put this together but I got it together. My bro Reggie Carroll. Rest in Paradise bro. You already know I'm still going to do what you want me to do despite the long conversations and the long laughs that we had. I got you bro. Rest in paradise.That's crazy I can hear you in my ear right now saying hey Russ guess what and then say something crazy. You truly going to be missed bro.”