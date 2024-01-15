close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook killed during shooting outside Memphis restaurant

Rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook killed during shooting outside Memphis restaurant

BySumanti Sen
Jan 15, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Several reports have claimed that police believe this was a targeted attack

Rapper Yo Gotti’s brother Big Jook was killed during a shooting that took place outside a Memphis restaurant on Saturday, January 13. Several reports have claimed that police believe this was a targeted attack. 

Big Jook was killed during a shooting that took place outside a Memphis restaurant on Saturday, January 13 (bigjookcmg/Instagram)

The incident took place outside Perignons Restaurant & Event Center around 4:15 pm, where police were told that two men were shot. One of them was Anthony ‘Big Jook’ Mims, who was taken to St. Francis Hospital. Here, he was pronounced dead, Fox 13 reported. A second person was also rushed to the hospital in a private car and then airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis in critical condition.

According to Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright, both the individuals who were shot were at the restaurant for a repast service. TMZ reported that Big Jook, Yo Gotti’s older brother, had attended a relative’s funeral service in the area earlier that same day.

No suspects have been identified or arrested. “We do feel that the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect,” Wright said during a press conference.

It is unclear if Yo Gotti was with his brother when the shooting took place. He has not publicly commented on the tragedy.

Big Jook advertised his brother’s record label, CMG the Label, also known as the Collective Media Group, on his Instagram

Yo Gotti came into the world of rapping as Lil Yo. His real name is Mario Sentell Giden Mims, and his debut album was Youngsta’s On a Come Up, released in 1996. He later went on to change his stage name to Yo Gotti.

Yo Gotti has been nominated for multiple BET Hip Hop awards, including Album of the Year for ‘I Am’ in 2014. He can also be heard on tracks with Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West.

