Pascagoula shooting: Active shooter reports at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mississippi

UPDATE: Pascagoula Police have confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting at Ingalls Shipbuilding. According to Fox 8 Local, a suspect is in custody in connection with the incident. Shooting at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.(Unsplash)

Authorities have not yet disclosed what led to the arrest, and no motive for the shooting has been released so far. Police said additional details will be made available as the investigation progresses.

Mississippi Senator Jeremy England issued a statement saying, “As many of you know, an active shooter situation occurred at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula this morning. Law enforcement has now reported that the shooter is in custody.”

“At this time there is one confirmed death. This is heartbreaking, and this has been a very scary event for many of us with family and friends that work at Ingalls. I am very thankful for our law enforcement officers from all across our county this morning for responding and taking immediate action.”

ORIGINAL STORY: At least one person was shot at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter, who spoke with WLOX.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff said. The condition of the victim has not yet been released.

An Ingalls Shipbuilding spokesperson confirmed there was an active shooter on the premises and released the following statement to the outlet:

“We are urging all personnel to shelter in place and to await further instructions. Law enforcement was promptly notified and is currently at the shipyard and responding to the situation. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Our focus right now is on managing the immediate situation and ensuring the safety of everyone on site. It is too early to provide specifics on casualties or injuries. Our primary concern is the safety and security of our personnel, and we are focusing on managing and resolving this situation."

A heavy police presence was reported near the shipyard as the investigation continues.