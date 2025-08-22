No active shooter at Villanova University; president calls it ‘cruel hoax’

No active shooter situation was there at the Villanova University campus in Pennsylvania on August 21, the president of the university said in an email statement. Radnor PD had responded to an active shooter report at Villanova University campus. (WPVI/Handout via REUTERS )

“There was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms on campus,” Rev Peter M Donohue said, as per Associated Press. He called the entire thing a ‘cruel hoax’. The university website too now notes that the situation is resolved.

“The campus is all clear. You no longer need to shelter in place,” the latest update reads.

What the president said in the email

The president's email was widely shared on social media, although there were some who were skeptical of its veracity at first.

Rev Donohue began by saying, “Today, as we are celebrating Orientation Mass to welcome our newest Villanovans and their families to our community, panic and terror ensued with the news of a possible shooter at the Law School. Mercifully, no one was injured, and we now know that it was a cruel hoax-there was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus. While that is a blessing and relief, I know today's events have shaken our entire community.”

“I would like to thank everyone involved in securing the safety of our community, especially our Villanova Public Safety department and the first responders from Radnor Police and other local police departments. I would also like to thank our Orientation Counselors and all of the Villanova staff in attendance at the Orientation Mass, who responded calmly and compassionately to a very frightening and unnerving situation,” he added.

He then continued, “Amid my thanks, I would like to apologize to our first-year students and their families. This is not the introduction to Villanova that I had hoped for you. And while I cannot do anything to relieve the unrest that you are feeling right now, I can offer a prayer. As generations of Villanovan know, this prayer is how I close Orientation Mass each year. Since we were interrupted today, I would like to offer it now. Whomever you are with, I ask that you reach out to them and repeat after me.”

“May God bless you and protect you. May your heart and mind be united in faith so that you may be able to love wisely, work creatively, laugh heartily, and live honestly. May you use your education to bring justice and peace to the world, for the benefit of our human family and all of God's creation. And may you always know that you are loved. Amen,” he concluded.

“I am sure there will be more questions in the coming days and weeks, and we will share as much information with you as we can, but for now, I am thankful that everyone is safe,” the president also added.

Hindustan Times also reached out to Villanova University and they confirmed the news in a statement, saying “At approximately 4:30 p.m. today, Villanova’s Department of Public Safety received an anonymous report of an active shooter in the Charles Widger School of Law. Police and Public Safety responded immediately, and a thorough search confirmed the report was a hoax—there was no firearm on campus and no injuries. We know this false report caused fear and disruption as we begin our academic year. We are deeply grateful to our Public Safety team, Radnor Police, local law enforcement, and our staff and student leaders for responding swiftly and compassionately. We are grateful that our community is safe.”

What happened so far

Radnor PD had responded to an active shooter report on campus, and said on X “Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a repot of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time. All further information will come from the Office of the Superintendent of Police.”

Visuals had emerged of students running for shelter amid reports of an active shooter. The entire incident happened when Villanova University is having orientation programs for the new students.