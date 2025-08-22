Villanova University shooting: Active shooter alert on Radnor campus; chaotic videos from Scarpa Hall emerge

An active shooter was reported at Villanova University's Radnor campus on Thursday. Videos from the scene showed students running for their lives and faculty members were frightened. An active shooter was reported at Villanova University(Villanova University)

The Radnor Township Police Department posted on X, “On location at Villanova University for a report of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time.”

As of about 5:30 PM, a police source told NBC Philadelphia that there were no known injuries in this incident.

Another alert told students to avoid the Law School of Scarpa Hall. A representative with the university reportedly told a group that preliminary reports indicated there may have been shots fired in the law school’s library, a person said in a recorded video posted on social media.

“shooting at villanova university, we are hiding and locked down in a utility closet…. an HR rep just came to clarify the situation,” they further added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

State Rep Lisa Borowski, whose district includes Villanova, said that at about 5 PM she received a text from Radnor Township Police and Villanova campus police for local residents to shelter in place.

“I am very worried and very concerned,” Borowski said.

Villanova University is a private Catholic university in the Philadelphia suburbs. It borders Lower Merion Township and Radnor Township at the center of the city’s wealthy Main Line neighborhoods.

The Augustinian school got extra attention this year as the alma mater of new Pope Leo XIV.

This comes hours after the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sent an active-shooter alert and the campus went on lockdown. However, police later clarified that there was ‘no evidence of a threat’. A source told CNN that authorities are investigating the Tennessee incident as a possible case of swatting.