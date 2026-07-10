Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon to head to space on July 14 for eight months

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon is set to begin his first space mission on July 14, when he launches to the International Space Station (ISS) for an eight-month stay. Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon to travel to International Space Station (nasa.gov)

Menon will travel aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, reported news agency PTI.

The 49-year-old astronaut, an emergency medicine physician and a colonel in the US Space Force, will spend months aboard the orbiting laboratory conducting research aimed at improving healthcare in space and supporting future deep-space missions.

From battlefield doctor to astronaut Born in Minneapolis to Indian and Ukrainian immigrant parents, Menon has built a career spanning medicine, the military and space exploration.

Before joining NASA, he served with the US Air Force and worked on the frontlines in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. He also volunteered with the Himalayan Rescue Association, providing medical care to climbers on Mount Everest.

Menon has maintained strong ties with India. He spent a year in the country as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar, studying and supporting polio vaccination initiatives.

Journey through NASA and SpaceX Menon began working at NASA in 2014 as a flight surgeon, supporting astronauts living and working aboard the ISS.

In 2018, he joined SpaceX, where he helped establish the company's medical programme and played a key role in preparing for its first human spaceflights. He also worked closely on the development of Starship, the next-generation rocket and spacecraft designed for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

NASA selected Menon as an astronaut in December 2021, after which he underwent the agency's rigorous two-year astronaut training programme.

Spaceflight runs in the family for Menon. His wife, Anna Wilhelm, travelled to space in September 2024 as part of the privately funded Polaris Dawn mission operated by SpaceX. The mission lasted nearly five days and marked another milestone in commercial human spaceflight.

Focus on future space missions During his stay aboard the ISS, Menon will lead and support several scientific investigations focused on the challenges of long-duration space travel.

The studies will examine how microgravity affects blood circulation, vein structure and blood composition, helping researchers better understand the physiological impact of extended stays in space.

He will also assist in testing technologies that can produce intravenous fluids using the station's potable water system. Such systems could prove essential on future deep-space missions where resupply opportunities are limited.

Another area of focus will be refining techniques for manufacturing semiconductor crystals in space. Researchers believe microgravity could enable the production of advanced components used in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence systems and medical devices.

Menon is also expected to conduct ultrasound investigations using augmented reality and artificial intelligence tools. The technology could eventually allow astronauts to perform complex medical assessments independently, reducing the need for support from teams on Earth during future missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

(With PTI inputs)