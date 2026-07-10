Trump Wanted 20,000 Peacekeeping Troops in Gaza. He Is Starting With 10 to 20.

KIRYAT GAT, Israel—President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza envisioned a 20,000-strong force of international peacekeepers to secure the war-torn Palestinian enclave and prevent the re-emergence of Hamas as a military power. The rubble of ruined buildings in a camp near Gaza City.

Now, with the wider Middle East stuck between war and peace, the promised International Stabilization Force for Gaza is struggling to deploy even an initial group of about 10 to 20 troops, according to a U.S. military official and other people familiar with the plans.

The Moroccan soldiers, who were meant to deploy in June, are now expected within months and won’t go into Gaza right away, instead training near its border in Israel before beginning limited operations in the enclave. More peacekeepers are expected to join them at a later date.

The underwhelming extent of the deployment and its delay demonstrate the limitations of the Trump approach to ending wars, which gives priority to bold moves to stop the killing and leaves knotty details about securing long-term peace for later.

Progress toward the deployment is, however, a small step forward in a peace process that has otherwise stalled leaving 2.1 million Gazans to live among the rubble from two years of war, with no end in sight.

Trump heralded the “historic dawn of a new Middle East” when his 20-point peace plan took effect in October, saying it would pave the way to a windfall of investment in glamorous beachside reconstruction projects. The original idea was that a multistage peace process would unlock doors to a durable end to the war. But the delays in Gaza show how even small advances in that direction are difficult to achieve.

The first phase paused the fighting and split control of Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The second required Hamas to disarm and transfer power to a Palestinian technocratic council. Israel would withdraw its troops, and the peacekeepers would move in. A Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, would oversee the process.

But after phase one, progress is halting. Hamas refuses to disarm and Israel continues to carry out strikes in the tiny territory, killing more than 1,000 people since the ceasefire, according to health officials in Gaza who don’t say how many were combatants. Rebuilding hasn’t yet begun, billions of dollars pledged for reconstruction haven’t materialized, and initial offers of troops have been held back because of wider regional instability, including the wars in Iran and Lebanon.

“The war in Iran didn’t just delay decisions on this, I think it has weakened the appetite of some of the countries involved,” said Daniel Shapiro, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East in the Biden administration.

On Monday, Hamas’s governing body, which controls parts of the enclave, said it would step down and transfer power to the technocratic council but didn’t commit to its military wing laying down arms. Middle East analysts interpreted the move as a signal that Hamas may be willing to engage, but cautioned that it was too early to proclaim progress. Others saw the move as a political stunt given the group remains the dominant force in the enclave.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which currently sits in Cairo, said it was ready to govern the territory once the political and security landscape allows. The committee is in the early stages of setting up a new police force that is meant to decommission Hamas’s weapons once the militant group agrees to hand them over.

A Board of Peace official said that the humanitarian part of the peace process isn’t dependent on the disarmament of Hamas, but would be accelerated by it.

Meanwhile, conditions in Gaza are deteriorating; the population is crammed into a diminishing area as Israel expands its control in the enclave, where many live in bombed-out buildings and rodent-infested tent encampments.