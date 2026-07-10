Mitch McConnell's bombshell ambulance video released as neighbors say ‘there was no urgency here’
Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after being discovered unconscious in June. A video confirms he was transported by ambulance.
A recent video seems to depict Mitch McConnell being transported in an ambulance after he was discovered unconscious at his residence last month.
The footage, acquired and confirmed by CNN, illustrates emergency personnel carrying what seems to be the 84-year-old senator on a stretcher into the ambulance on the morning of June 14.
McConnell health: Neighbors give update
A neighbor informed CNN that they inquired with the officers about the situation, but they merely stated that there had been a "medical emergency." The neighbor also observed that the emergency responders did not appear to be in a hurry to put McConnell into the ambulance. “In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here.”
Also Read: Trump's remarks on Mitch McConnell's health spark buzz as MAGA seeks proof of life, ‘pathological liar’
McConnell has spent several weeks in the hospital following his discovery unconscious at his residence in Washington, D.C., where he required CPR. The senator from Kentucky has faced criticism from the public for his team's lack of substantial updates regarding his health status, treatment, or the possibility of the 84-year-old returning to his duties.
Mitch McConnell's ambulance video
The footage was captured from afar, obscuring McConnell's facial features. A separate observer, who witnessed emergency personnel placing McConnell into the ambulance, remarked that he was not equipped with an oxygen mask.
A neighbor informed CNN that they observed a stretcher being removed from McConnell’s residence approximately 30 minutes after they initially spotted ambulances on the street.
“He’s in a stretcher, and he’s in some sort like orange foam looking blanket type thing,” the neighbor remarked, noting that they were able to see the feet of the 84-year-old, which were "not moving."
“One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face,’” they added.
The ambulance did not activate its sirens while departing with McConnell on board, as reported by a neighbor.
Speculations over McConnell's health status
On June 14, McConnell’s staff revealed that the Republican had been hospitalized, yet they provided no substantial information regarding the reasons for his admission or the severity of his condition.
Independent journalist Desirée Townsend subsequently acquired EMS dispatch audio from the incident when McConnell was discovered unconscious at his residence, having seemingly experienced a cardiac arrest.
Concerns regarding McConnell's health have escalated to the point where numerous MAGA and Republican personalities are calling for the release of what they term "proof of life" to help dispel the ongoing rumors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More