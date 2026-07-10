Mitch McConnell's bombshell ambulance video released as neighbors say ‘there was no urgency here’

McConnell has spent several weeks in the hospital following his discovery unconscious at his residence in Washington, D.C., where he required CPR. The senator from Kentucky has faced criticism from the public for his team's lack of substantial updates regarding his health status, treatment, or the possibility of the 84-year-old returning to his duties.

A neighbor informed CNN that they inquired with the officers about the situation, but they merely stated that there had been a "medical emergency." The neighbor also observed that the emergency responders did not appear to be in a hurry to put McConnell into the ambulance. “In a situation where perhaps time is of the essence, there seems to be a little bit more urgency, but there was no urgency here.”

The footage, acquired and confirmed by CNN, illustrates emergency personnel carrying what seems to be the 84-year-old senator on a stretcher into the ambulance on the morning of June 14.

A recent video seems to depict Mitch McConnell being transported in an ambulance after he was discovered unconscious at his residence last month.

Mitch McConnell's ambulance video The footage was captured from afar, obscuring McConnell's facial features. A separate observer, who witnessed emergency personnel placing McConnell into the ambulance, remarked that he was not equipped with an oxygen mask.

A neighbor informed CNN that they observed a stretcher being removed from McConnell’s residence approximately 30 minutes after they initially spotted ambulances on the street.

“He’s in a stretcher, and he’s in some sort like orange foam looking blanket type thing,” the neighbor remarked, noting that they were able to see the feet of the 84-year-old, which were "not moving."

“One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face,’” they added.

The ambulance did not activate its sirens while departing with McConnell on board, as reported by a neighbor.

Speculations over McConnell's health status On June 14, McConnell’s staff revealed that the Republican had been hospitalized, yet they provided no substantial information regarding the reasons for his admission or the severity of his condition.

Independent journalist Desirée Townsend subsequently acquired EMS dispatch audio from the incident when McConnell was discovered unconscious at his residence, having seemingly experienced a cardiac arrest.

Concerns regarding McConnell's health have escalated to the point where numerous MAGA and Republican personalities are calling for the release of what they term "proof of life" to help dispel the ongoing rumors.