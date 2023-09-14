‘He’s an idiot,’ Mitt Romney reveals Mitch McConnell’s private criticism of Donald Trump in new biography

A new biography, ‘Romney: A Reckoning,’ reveals that Sen. Mitt Romney recalls then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling President Donald Trump an “idiot” who “doesn’t think when he says things.” U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

The biography, an excerpt of which was published in The Atlantic on Wednesday after the senator’s announcement that he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2024, explores Romney’s dilemma of dealing with two “versions” of McConnell: The one who would publicly do Trump’s bidding, and the one who would privately criticize the 45th president.

In a video shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Romney articulated his choice, citing his age, as he will be in his mid-80s by that time, and expressed his belief that it is now the moment for a new generation of leaders to assume the reins of leadership.

The biography says that in October 2019, just before the House inquiry began for Trump’s first impeachment, Romney tweeted that Trump’s pressure on China and Ukraine to investigate Biden was “wrong and appalling.” Trump then launched a social media campaign to “#IMPEACHMITTROMNEY” who he said was “playing right into the hands of the Do Nothing Democrats.”

Weeks after the exchange, the Utah Senator saw a news report that said McConnell had privately urged Trump to stop attacking Republican senators.

Romney thanked McConnell after seeing this. Politico published a story in late October 2019 that mentioned McConnell’s reported private plea.

“He’s an idiot,” the book says McConnell replied.

“He doesn’t think when he says things. How stupid do you have to be to not realize that you shouldn’t attack your jurors?”

The book noted that McConnell told Romney he was “lucky” because he could publicly “say the things that we all think.”

“You’re in a position to say things about him that we all agree with but can’t say,” Romney remembered McConnell telling him.

A spokesperson for McConnell told The Atlantic that the Senate leader doesn’t recall that specific conversation.