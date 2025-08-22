Villanova University active shooter: Massive shooting scare in Pope Leo XIV's alma mater - Here's what happened

An active shooter situation is unfurling at Villanova University in Pennsylvania, which happens to be Pope Leo XIV's alma mater. Villanova University issued an active shooter warning on its website, and has posted two updates since. (AP)

The Radnor Township Police Department confirmed they are at Villanova University for a report of an active shooter. “Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a repot of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time,” they said on X.

“All further information will come from the Office of the Superintendent of Police.” the authorities added. Here's all you need to know about the event.

Active shooter warning issued

“ACTIVE SHOOTER on VU campus. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors. More info to follow,” the first alert read. They followed it up with information saying “Police on scene. Move to secure location. Lock/barricade doors. More info to follow. Stay Clear of Law School Scarpa Hall.”

The latest update reads “Police continue to search area. Remain sheltered in place until further notice.”

Visuals shared on social media showed heavy police presence on campus.

The clips show people rushing away amid the active shooter situation.

Chairs are seen strewn about as people make a dash for it. Hindustan Times could not independently verify these videos. The active shooter situation comes at a time when new students are settling in and orientiation is going on. Villanova University on X wrote, “A huge thank you to our orientation counselors, resident assistants and volunteers who made New Student Move-In and Opening Day so special”, just some hours before the shooting was reported. "

Where is Villanova University?

Villanova University is a private Catholic research university at 800 Lancaster Avenue, in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Villanova, meanwhile, is a suburban community about 12 miles west of Philadelphia.