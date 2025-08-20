Lawton shooting: Active shooter at Walmart on Sheridan Road detained with gunshot wound

A shooting took place at the Walmart Supercenter on Sheridan Road in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, the police confirmed. Lawton Police Department said that the shooter has been detained with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been transported to a hospital. No one else was injured in the shooting, the police confirmed. Representational image.(Unsplash)

“We are asking that citizens clear the parking lot,” Lawton PD said in the post. “The suspect was transported to the hospital with a self inflicted gunshot wound. There are no other injuries reported at this time. The business will be closed until further notice.”

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they have been asked to reach out to Lawton PD. The probe into the incident is still on.

This is a breaking news.