Taylor Swift to perform at Super Bowl halftime show 2026? NFL commissioner says…

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the speculation on the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. During his appearance on the Today Show on September 3, he opened up on whether Taylor Swift would perform at the coveted event, Billboard reported. The Cruel Summer hitmaker recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in August. Will Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl in 2026? The NFL Commissioner said there was a possibility she could 'maybe' attend the event.(AP)

The Blank Space singer has been dropping hints that many fans believe are linked to a potential Super Bowl performance on February 8, in California’s Santa Clara, per the outlet.

Roger Goodell on Taylor Swift’s potential Super Bowl performance

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time,” Goodell said.

The NFL Commissioner was also asked by co-host Savannah Guthrie if a Swift halftime act is in the pipeline. Goodell played coy and replied he could not say anything about the matter. When Guthrie asked if Swift’s performance was a “maybe,” Goodell added, “It’s a maybe.”

He added that he was waiting for Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation, who have been responsible for the Super Bowl halftime shows since 2020, to make a decision.

Taylor Swift’s new album

The Love Story crooner is set to release twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. Taylor Swift revealed the news about the project on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast with his brother Jason- New Heights.

The Grammy winner added on the podcast that while she was not a big fan of the NFL when she was growing up, her father was. “I was up in my room playing guitar, learning instruments, playing piano — I was focused on different things. I would go to sporting events so that I could sing the national anthem. I know every halftime show from the Super Bowls, but I didn’t watch the sports.”

The Life of a Showgirl features 12 tracks in total.

