Travis Kelce opted to marry Katy Perry over Taylor Swift in resurfaced interview clip

In a surprising twist of fate, the Kansas City Chiefs' star Travis Kelce once revealed a preference for pop icon Katy Perry over his now-fiancée Taylor Swift in a resurfaced interview from 2016, as reported by the Daily Mail. Back then, the tight end player seemed to favor Perry, unaware that nearly a decade later, he would propose to the Bank Space singer in a heartfelt backyard moment in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Travis Kelce once preferred Katy Perry over Taylor Swift in a 2016 interview while playing 'Kiss, Marry, Kill'. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Swidt and Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram with photos from their dreamy proposal on August 26.

Travis favors Perry over Swift in 'Kiss, Marry, Kill'

In the resurfaced interview clip with AfterBuzz TV, Kelce played a round of ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ where one is given three options and they have to decide whom they choose to kiss, marry, and kill. The 35-year-old was given the tough choice to choose from Ariana Grande, Perry, and Swift. During the interview, Kelce said, “Damn, that's messed up. I don't wanna kill any of them.”

After giving it a thought, he reluctantly went for Grande to be killed, a peck for his now-fiancée, and chose to marry the Roar singer. Sharing his answer, the Chiefs' player said, “Kill Ariana, unfortunately. 'Love you, but you're gone.” He continued, “Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Netizens react to resurfaced interview clip

A user wrote , “PLAY THIS AT THE WEDDING," a while a second user wrote, “He knew he wanted to kiss Taylor for sure but didn't even remember the third option.” A third user wrote, “He been in love with her for so long. He [was] manifesting.”

Another user observed, “'Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?'- So High School.” One user wrote, “I love how Travis chose to kiss Taylor as if it was a given answer, then forgot the word 'marry' and chose the topic without much thought.”