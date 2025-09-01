Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein gets married to Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer in lavish ceremony; See pics

In a magnificent wedding on August 30, Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein married Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer, looking stunning in a white gown. Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein and Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer come out of the church after their wedding ceremony at Cathedral St. Florin in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP)(AP)

Despite being based in London, the couple, who declared their engagement in October 2024, got married at the Cathedral of St. Florin in Vaduz.

Wearing traditional bridal white, the 28-year-old princess, the only daughter of Prince Alois, the heir apparent, and Princess Sophie, looked suitably royal for her special day.

Although the queen opted for a classic white bridal gown, the design was bold, combining unique fabrics like tulle and lace to give her white gown a textured appearance, as well as stylish details like sheer shoulders.

She chose to wear a lengthy veil that hung down the chapel stairs, demonstrating her willingness to embrace the most conventional of bridal decorations.

Marie Caroline allowed her inherent beauty show through by wearing exquisite, understated makeup.

She chose a dewy base, a subtle berry lip, and natural eye shadow to elevate her eyes beauty.

Also Read: Kelsey Bateman's cause of death: How did the 'Rock of Love' contestant die at 39?

Princess Marie Caroline gets best wishes

Princess Marie Caroline's father escorted her into the Cathedral, and her bridesmaids assisted her with her lengthy train.

The princess smiled as she waved to the crowds who had assembled to extend good wishes to the happy couple.

Princess Marie Caroline was the first of the three siblings to declare their engagement.

Prince Joseph Wenzel is her older brother, and Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus are her younger brothers.

In a formal press announcement last year, the Liechtenstein royal household announced Princess Marie Caroline's engagement to Leopoldo Maduro.

“H.S.H. the Hereditary Prince and H.R.H. The Hereditary Princess von und zu Liechtenstein are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Princess Marie Caroline, to Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer,” the statement read.

“The wedding is planned for late summer next year.”

Who is Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer?

Born in Caracas, Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer, 33, works as an investment manager. He received his education in the UK at Harrow.

Following this, he attended St Andrews to complete his undergraduate studies.

He earned is postgraduate degree from University of London's Queens College.

On the other hand, the princess obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion Design from Parsons School of Design in New York and Paris.