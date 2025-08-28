What was in Princess Diana's time capsule? Items finally unveiled after 34 years

Over thirty years after Princess Diana placed a time capsule at the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, its long-buried contents have finally been revealed. Diana's capsule discovery echoes history, as Alexandra of Denmark buried a similar one in 1872 at the same hospital. (AP )

Hospital officials opened the wood and lead-covered box Diana had assisted in closing way back in 1991 on Wednesday. On the inside, they found an intriguing array of early 1990s souvenirs that were also of the time and personal touch of the princess.

What was found inside Princess Diana's time capsule?

Notably, among the items were Kylie Minogue’s Rhythm of Love album from 1990, a Casio pocket-sized TV, a passport, a copy of the Sunday Times from the day the capsule was buried, and a photograph of Diana herself. While some of the contents showed signs of water damage after spending nearly 35 years underground, most were well preserved.

The capsule was originally buried during construction of the hospital’s Variety Club Building, which opened in 1994. At the time, Diana had recently become president of GOSH, taking on the role in 1989, and worked closely with two children chosen through the TV show Blue Peter to select the items that would go inside.

The capsule was intended to remain sealed for centuries, but it was unearthed earlier than planned to make way for a new children’s cancer centre.

Diana’s gesture echoed a royal precedent

Interestingly, Alexandra of Denmark, who was also Princess of Wales before becoming Queen Consort, buried a similar capsule in 1872 as part of the hospital’s original foundation. However, Alexandra’s box has never been opened.

Just last month, her brother Charles Spencer shared a family photo of himself and Diana as children. “A long ago summer, by the swimming pool at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Diana and I both proudly showing off our swimming badges (sewn onto our swimming costumes).”

“These were awarded (sparingly) by Mrs. Lansdowne, a fairly terrifying but very gifted swimming instructor, who came to stay each year,” he added. “We were never out of that pool.”

The late 'People’s Princess' championed causes that were once avoided by the royal family, from AIDS awareness and homelessness to the campaign against land mines.