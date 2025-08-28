From Princess Diana's Ceylon sapphire to Grace Kelly's diamond sparkler, most iconic royal engagement rings ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo's 35-carat diamond ring for Georgina Rodríguez to Taylor Swift's 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond band, fans have been gushing over their favorite celebrities' engagement rings in recent times. Yet again, this has put the spotlight on the royal engagement rings, which have gained significant attention for their symbolism and uniqueness. From Grace Kelly’s diamond to Diana’s sapphire.(Instagram/gracekelly_daily/princeandprincessofwales)

Here's a look at some of the most memorable engagement rings flaunted by members of the royal families, ranging from the oval Ceylon sapphire of Kate Middleton to Grace Kelly’s 10-carat diamond sparkler.

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton

The late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry tied the knot to Charles, Prince of Wales, in 1981. Back then, she was given a mesmerizing engagement ring, which featured a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire.

It was beautifully surrounded by about 14 solitaire diamonds that were set in 18-carat white gold, according to Town & Country magazine. Prince Charles is believed to have proposed to her at a private dinner in February 1981.

The ring truly became a family heirloom as Prince William gave the very same ring to his wife, Kate Middleton, for their engagement. The ring is now one of the most famous engagement rings in the world.

Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, got married in 1947. As per Town & Country magazine, Phillip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, gave her tiara to her son in order to dismantle it and make a ring out of it. Later on, he presented an engagement ring to the Queen, which was actually a 3-carat round center stone having 10 smaller diamonds around it.

Princess Eugenie of York

Eugenie’s ring stands out with its rare padparadscha sapphire; that rich pink-orange hue is not something you see every day. Surrounded by diamonds and estimated at around £100,000, the ring was also a collaboration between her and her fiancé, rather than a surprise as per Queensmith.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan’s ring is a heartfelt mix of new and heirloom pieces: a cushion-cut center diamond from Botswana flanked by two smaller diamonds sourced from Princess Diana’s collection. A modern trilogy ring that blends significance and elegance. In the official interview after their engagement, the couple said the proposal was intimate and cozy at their Nottingham Cottage.

Grace Kelly’s Hollywood-to-Royal Ring

Though not British royalty, Grace Kelly’s engagement ring as she became Princess of Monaco remains legendary. Prince Rainier III initially proposed with a ruby and diamond eternity band. Later, he gifted her a 10.5-carat emerald-cut Cartier diamond ring, which became one of the most photographed jewels of its era, according to Town & Country magazine.